Russia's Tuapse port resumes oil exports after Ukrainian drone attack

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse resumed oil product exports last week after a two-week suspension following Ukrainian drone attacks, while the local oil refinery has restarted processing crude, according to two industry sources and LSEG data.

According to the sources and ship-tracking data, the Gambia-flagged tanker Sandhya left Tuapse on November 17 with around 30,000 tonnes of gasoil and headed towards the Suez Canal.