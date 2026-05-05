Scorpio Tankers posts increased net income in Q1 2026

Scorpio Tankers recorded a net income of $216.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This result represented a significant increase from the $58.2 million profit recorded during the same period in 2025.

Agreements were reached to sell three LR2 product tankers, STI Park, STI Sloane, and STI Madison, for a total of $195 million.

Scorpio also received a commitment from Bank of America for a credit facility of up to $50 million to refinance two vessels. This facility will be used for the 2015-built STI Rose and STI Alexis.