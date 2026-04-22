Scorpio Tankers enters agreements to sell six vessels for $300m

Scorpio Tankers has entered into agreements to sell six vessels for a total price of $300 million. The deal consists of three LR2 product tankers and three MR product tankers, all of which were constructed in 2014.

The LR2 vessels, comprising STI Park, STI Sloane and STI Madison, were sold for an aggregate sum of $195 million. Scorpio Tankers stated the sale of these ships is expected to close within the second quarter of 2026.

A further $105 million was achieved through the sale of the MR product tankers STI Aqua, STI Regina and STI Opera. The firm reported that no debt remains outstanding for the STI Park or the STI Sloane.