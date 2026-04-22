Scorpio Tankers enters agreements to sell six vessels for $300m

Scorpio Tankers has entered into agreements to sell six vessels for a total price of $300 million. The deal consists of three LR2 product tankers and three MR product tankers, all of which were constructed in 2014.
The LR2 vessels, comprising STI Park, STI Sloane and STI Madison, were sold for an aggregate sum of $195 million. Scorpio Tankers stated the sale of these ships is expected to close within the second quarter of 2026.
A further $105 million was achieved through the sale of the MR product tankers STI Aqua, STI Regina and STI Opera. The firm reported that no debt remains outstanding for the STI Park or the STI Sloane.
Scorpio Tankers noted that STI Madison carries $10.7 million in debt under a $225 million revolving credit facility utilised in 2023.
Regarding the other three vessels, an aggregate debt balance of $21.3 million on the same facility was settled during April 2026.
The Monaco-based company currently maintains a fleet of 87 product tankers with an average age of 10.2 years. This ownership includes 32 LR2 tankers, 41 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers.