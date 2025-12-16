Tankers

Scorpio Tankers to refresh fleet with LR2 sales and new orders

STI Gallantry
STI Gallantryruud coster / MarineTraffic.com
Published on

Scorpio Tankers has entered into agreements to sell two of its 2016-built LR2 product tankers, STI Goal and STI Gallantry, for $52.3 million per vessel. The transactions are expected to close within the first quarter of 2026.

The company noted that both vessels are due for their 10-year special surveys in the second quarter of 2026, which will become the responsibility of the buyers.

Simultaneously, the Monaco-based shipowner announced the purchase of two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuilding product tankers.

The vessels are being constructed at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry in China for $70.8 million each, with deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

Regarding the sales, Scorpio Tankers intends to repay the $23.4 million outstanding lease obligation for STI Gallantry before the end of 2025. The STI Goal currently carries a debt balance of $13.8 million under the company’s 2023 credit facility.

Following these agreements, the company has a total of three LR2 product tankers pending sale in early 2026 and an orderbook that includes four MR tankers and two VLCCs.

Europe
Asia
China
Monaco
Scorpio Tankers
Dalian Shipbuilding Industry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com