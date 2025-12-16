Scorpio Tankers to refresh fleet with LR2 sales and new orders

Scorpio Tankers has entered into agreements to sell two of its 2016-built LR2 product tankers, STI Goal and STI Gallantry, for $52.3 million per vessel. The transactions are expected to close within the first quarter of 2026.
The company noted that both vessels are due for their 10-year special surveys in the second quarter of 2026, which will become the responsibility of the buyers.
Simultaneously, the Monaco-based shipowner announced the purchase of two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuilding product tankers.
The vessels are being constructed at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry in China for $70.8 million each, with deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.
Regarding the sales, Scorpio Tankers intends to repay the $23.4 million outstanding lease obligation for STI Gallantry before the end of 2025. The STI Goal currently carries a debt balance of $13.8 million under the company’s 2023 credit facility.
Following these agreements, the company has a total of three LR2 product tankers pending sale in early 2026 and an orderbook that includes four MR tankers and two VLCCs.