Saudi crude shipments in May fall to historic low

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia fell for a third straight month in May to a record low, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Tuesday, with the US-Iran conflict disrupting shipments across the Persian Gulf.

Exports fell to about 3.434 million barrels per day in May, from 3.986 million bpd in April.

The country's crude oil production stood at 6.560 million bpd in May, rebounding from a record low of 6.316 million bpd hit in April.

The JODI data for Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports and output extends back to 2002, the earliest period for which data is available. Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for the JODI to publish them on its website.