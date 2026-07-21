Saudi Arabia rejects Houthi claims and vows to protect ships

Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned what it described as allegations by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis that the kingdom was besieging the Yemeni people, after the group announced it would impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis said on Monday they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.

In their statement, the Houthis' armed forces said they were declaring, "a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately," in response to what they called "an unjust and oppressive siege" imposed on Yemen by the Saudis.