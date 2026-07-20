Iranian proxy Houthis challenge Saudi Arabia with "naval blockade"

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, a move that threatens to escalate the conflict in the region and disrupt global energy supply and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.

The Houthis' armed forces in a statement said they were declaring, "a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately". They said the decision was in response to what they called "an unjust and oppressive siege" imposed on Yemen by the Saudis.

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia. The full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea, would halt Saudi oil exports to Asia and could reduce global oil supply by seven per cent.