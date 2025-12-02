Russian seaborne fuel exports rise in November despite drone attack damage and fresh US sanctions

Russia’s seaborne diesel and gasoil exports rose three per cent in November from October to about 2.37 million tonnes despite recent US sanctions and infrastructure damage caused by drone attacks, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

Exports of ultra-low-sulphur diesel via Primorsk, Russia’s largest outlet for diesel shipments, surged 39.3 per cent month-on-month to 1.221 million tonnes as major producers completed seasonal and unplanned overhauls, the market sources added.