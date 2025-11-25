Ukraine hits Russian refinery and Novorossiysk oil terminal anew

Ukraine’s military hit a Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar region and an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk, it said on Tuesday.
Kyiv’s forces have stepped up long-range attacks on Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, as fighting between the two countries grinds toward its four-year mark.
In a statement on social media, the General Staff said that devices for loading and unloading oil onto tankers were hit. It also said a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was struck during an attack on the Beriev military plant.
Separately, an official from Ukraine’s SBU domestic security service said the attack damaged a large landing vessel that had been moored near the pier of a naval base in Novorossiysk.
Novorossiysk was most recently targeted by a drone strike earlier this month, forcing the port to temporarily suspend operations. Oil exports have since resumed, however several berths were reportedly damaged in the attack’s aftermath, resulting in delays.
