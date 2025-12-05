Russia plans 27 per cent oil export rise in December to clear backlog

Russia plans to raise oil exports and transit from its western ports by 27 per cent in December from November amid excess crude storage buildup and large rollover volumes from last month due to bad weather and drone attacks, sources said and Reuters calculations show.

Average estimates suggest shipments of Urals, Siberian Light and KEBCO grades via Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk could reach about 2.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, up from 1.92 million bpd shipped in November.