Ukrainian drone strike hits Russian Novorossiysk oil hub, damaging ship and depot

Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a key outlet for Russian commodity shipments, suspended oil exports on Friday after what authorities said was a major Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources told Reuters.

The attack, one of the biggest on Russian oil-exporting infrastructure in recent months, comes after Ukraine in August stepped up strikes on Russian oil refineries in an attempt to degrade Moscow’s ability to finance its war.

Long-range Ukrainian air and sea drone strikes have repeatedly disrupted Russian oil infrastructure this year, targeting Baltic and Black Sea ports, a trunk pipeline system, and a number of oil refineries.