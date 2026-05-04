Renewed Persian Gulf shipping attacks spark oil price rally

Oil prices jumped about six per cent on Monday as Iran stepped up attacks on the United Arab Emirates and ships in the Middle East gulf over the past 24 hours, the most serious escalation since a US-Iran ceasefire came into force in early April.

Brent futures rose $6.79, or 6.3 per cent, to $114.96 per barrel at 12:54 (16:54 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $4.23, or 4.2 per cent, to $106.17.

A South Korean ship was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and Iranian drones caused a fire at a UAE oil port, as Tehran demonstrated its grip on Middle East oil after US President Donald Trump said his navy would open the strait.