Record oil sits on Asian tankers due to China import limits, sanctions

The volume of oil stored onboard ships in Asian waters doubled in recent weeks after tightening western sanctions hit imports from China and India and as a shortage of import quota curbed demand from independent Chinese refiners, analysts said.

The European Union, United Kingdom and the United States have imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, with the latest US embargo targeting Russia’s two top oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil last month.

Some refiners in China and India have switched to buying oil from the Middle East and elsewhere, providing support to global oil markets despite rising output.