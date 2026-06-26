QatarEnergy returns to crude market with first tender since Iran war

QatarEnergy has issued a tender to sell crude for July-to-August loading, likely its first since the US-Iran conflict began, trade sources said on Friday.
The producer is offering its al-Shaheen, marine Qatar and marine land crude. Buyers can load or lift via ship-to-ship transfer between Fujairah and Sohar, according to a tender document seen by Reuters.
The tender will close on June 29.
The offer adds to rising supplies from Middle Eastern producers. Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO issued a tender on Thursday offering to sell Basra Heavy and Basra Medium oil in July.
Earlier, Kuwait Petroleum Corp offered July-loading crude in a tender while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has sold at least 48 million barrels of crude via three tenders this month.
Earlier this week, Taiwan's Formosa bought two million barrels of Qatari al-Shaheen crude.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Siyi Liu and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Janane Venkatraman)