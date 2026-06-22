ADNOC's latest spot tender nets 18 million barrels of oil

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has sold at least 18 million barrels of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates in its third spot tender issued this month, trade sources said.
The latest sale brings ADNOC's spot sales so far in June to at least 48 million barrels, according to Reuters calculations. The producer is also offering additional volumes in a fourth tender that is due to close later this week.
The UAE exported 101.4 million and 95.2 million barrels of crude in January and February, respectively, before the US-Iran war effectively blocked flows via the Strait of Hormuz, Kpler data showed.
One Indian refiner purchased two million barrels of Das crude for ship-to-ship (STS) delivery off Sohar, Oman, between July 21 and July 31, two trade sources said, adding the cargo was sold at a premium of about $1 per barrel to Dubai quotes.
China's Zhenhua Oil, Sinochem and Rongsheng Petrochemical each bought two million barrels of Upper Zakum crude, while PetroChina purchased four million barrels.
Japan's Inpex took two million barrels of Upper Zakum, while trading houses Mercuria and Shell each bought two million barrels of the grade, the sources said.
The cargoes were for June-August loading.
ADNOC has been offering cargoes on various delivery terms, including STS transfer arrangements outside the strait, allowing buyers to secure supplies while reducing transit risks through the waterway.
The companies typically do not comment on their commercial sales.
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Siyi Liu in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)