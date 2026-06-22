ADNOC's latest spot tender nets 18 million barrels of oil

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has sold at least 18 million barrels of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates in its third spot tender issued this month, trade sources said.

The latest sale brings ADNOC's spot sales so far in June to at least 48 million barrels, according to Reuters calculations. The producer is also offering additional volumes in a fourth tender that is due to close later this week.

The UAE exported 101.4 million and 95.2 million barrels of crude in January and February, respectively, before the US-Iran war effectively blocked flows via the Strait of Hormuz, Kpler data showed.