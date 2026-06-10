Kuwait Petroleum tests the waters with first spot fuel offers since start of Iran war

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has offered prompt-loading fuel products on a spot basis for the first time since the start of the Iran war, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Separately, KPC was offering four million barrels of crude via tender. The oil, which is outside the Persian Gulf, is offered to buyers in Asia, a fifth source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The state firm offered at least one 90,000 tonne (670,500 barrel) cargo of 10ppm sulphur gasoil and one 55,000-60,000 tonne (489,500-534,000 barrel) cargo of naphtha for June loading via private negotiations, three of the sources said.