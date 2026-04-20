OPINION | Silencing the guns won't fix the Hormuz oil bottleneck overnight

The stop-start shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz underscores the profound uncertainty hanging over the world’s most critical oil and gas chokepoint. But one thing is already clear: even if the guns fall silent, flows through the narrow waterway will take months – and possibly years – to recover to pre-war levels.

Iran said on Saturday that it was tightening control over the strait in response to a US blockade on Iranian tankers, firing at several vessels and warning mariners that the strait was closed.

This was only hours after Tehran announced a temporary reopening amid a 10-day ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said negotiations were ongoing, while threatening to resume military action if shipping was disrupted again.