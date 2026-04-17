Iranian FM: All ships may now sail through Strait of Hormuz after Lebanon ceasefire reached

All ships can sail through the Strait of Hormuz but this needs to be coordinated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a senior Iranian official told Reuters, adding that unfreezing Iranian funds was part of the deal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on social media that the strait was open after a ceasefire accord was agreed in Lebanon, while US President Donald Trump said he believed a deal to end the Iran war would come "soon", although the timing remains unclear.

The Iranian official said transits would be restricted to lanes that Iran deemed safe, adding that military vessels were still prohibited from crossing the strait.