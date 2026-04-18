Iran attempts to reimpose control over Strait of Hormuz as ships report gunfire

Iran said it was tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, warning mariners that the energy lifeline was again closed, as shipping sources said at least two vessels reported coming under fire while trying to transit the waterway.

Tehran said it was responding to a continued US blockade of Iranian ports, calling it a violation of their ceasefire, while Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in hiding since his promotion, said Iran's navy was ready to inflict "new bitter defeats" on its enemies, despite being completely or almost completely destroyed.

Tehran’s renewed tough messaging injected fresh uncertainty around the Iran conflict, raising the risk that oil and gas shipments through the Strait could remain disrupted just as Washington weighs whether to extend the fragile ceasefire.