OPINION | Minimal global impact seen as US clamps down on Venezuelan oil exports

On top of this, production could be severely curtailed if US restrictions impede imports of naphtha and diluents that are critical for the extraction and processing of Venezuelan oil. Over two-thirds of Venezuela’s oil production is of so-called heavy grade that is tar-like when extracted.

Naphtha is used to reduce the oil’s viscosity, enabling it to flow through pipelines for export via terminals and tankers. Venezuela’s six refineries can produce naphtha but have suffered from years of disrepair, leading the country’s upstream oil industry to become heavily reliant on imports.

Venezuelan imports of naphtha and chemicals are set to drop to 39,000 bpd in December, compared with 54,000 bpd in November and 89,000 bpd in October, according to Kpler.

It is hard to estimate how much production will be impacted by naphtha shortages, however, as Venezuela imported large volumes in recent years that may have been placed partially into storage. But, regardless, a collapse in naphtha imports puts Venezuela’s production at high risk.