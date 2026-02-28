OPINION | Iran war throws oil market into biggest crisis in decades

Global energy markets face one of their gravest shocks in decades as joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile attacks across the Persian Gulf disrupt oil exports from the world’s most important producing region.

The scale of the disruption will likely be determined by the duration of the conflict, but for now the threat and the uncertainty are already enough to severely impact flows from the region that accounts for 20 per cent of global oil supplies.

Barring a swift resolution, oil prices will likely see steep increases when trading opens on Monday morning. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices rose in recent weeks to around $70 a barrel, their highest since August 2025 as investors braced for military confrontation in the Middle East.

The United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran on Saturday, targeting senior leaders and plunging the Middle East into a widening conflict. US President Donald Trump said the attacks would eliminate a security threat to the United States and give Iranians an opportunity to topple their rulers.