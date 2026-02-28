FEATURE | US and Israel launch strikes on Iran, targeting its leadership

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to the United States and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

The strikes put nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries on edge as fears of escalation in the region grew, and Tehran responded by launching missiles towards Israel.

The first wave of strikes in what the Pentagon named "Operation Epic Fury" mainly targeted Iranian officials, a source familiar with the matter said.

An Israeli official said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted but the result of the strikes was not clear. A source with knowledge of the matter had earlier told Reuters that Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

An Iranian source close to the establishment said several senior commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and political officials had been killed. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.