O&G majors and traders suspend shipments via Hormuz during US attack

Some oil majors and top trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments via the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Israel attack Iran and Tehran retaliates, four trading sources said on Saturday.

"Our ships will stay put for several days," one top executive at a major trading desk said.

The tanker association Intertanko said the US Navy had warned against navigation in the operations area - the whole of the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, north Arabian Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz - saying it could not guarantee the safety of neutral or merchant shipping.