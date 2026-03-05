Oil rises on supply concerns as Iran conflict widens

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a rally as the escalating US-Israeli war with Iran disrupted supplies and shipping, prompting some major producers to cut output and others to take measures to ensure supply security.

Brent crude was up $1.72, or 2.1 per cent, at $83.12 per barrel by 11:06 GMT, a fifth session of gains. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.95, or 2.6 per cent, to $76.61.

Oil markets are tightening, with the Chinese government telling the largest oil refiners to suspend exports of diesel and gasoline, said PVM analyst John Evans.