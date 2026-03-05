China asks its refineries to suspend new fuel export contracts

China has asked companies to suspend signing new contracts to export refined fuel, and to try and cancel shipments already committed, as a widening Middle East conflict curbed refinery output, several industry and trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The call does not apply to jet fuel refuelling for international flights, bonded bunkering or supplies to Hong Kong or Macau, the people said.

The National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lower exports from China, one of Asia's biggest fuel exporters, are likely to exacerbate the tight fuel supply situation in Asia, pushing refining margins even higher.