Crude oil tanker damaged in blast near Iraqi port terminal

The Bahamas flagged crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe's hull was likely to have been breached after being hit by a blast while anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, US representative company Sonangol Marine Services said on Thursday.

The vessel was approached by an unknown small vessel at 01:20 local time on March 5.

"The small boat approached the port side of the tanker and a short time later a loud bang was heard," Sonangol Marine Services said in a statement.