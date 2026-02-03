Oil rises as US-Iran tensions flare in Arabian Sea and Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after the US shot down an Iranian drone approaching a US aircraft carrier and armed boats approached a US-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, stoking concerns that talks aimed at de-escalating US-Iran tensions could be disrupted.

Brent futures rose 90 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $67.20 per barrel at 13:04 EST (18:04 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 99 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $63.13.

On Monday, both crude benchmarks closed at their lowest since January 26 after dropping more than four per cent on the day.

The US military shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday.

In the Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, a group of Iranian gunboats approached a US-flagged tanker north of Oman, maritime sources and a security consultancy said on Tuesday.

OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq export most of their crude via the strait, mainly to Asia.