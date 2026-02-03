US-flagged tanker approached by Iranian gunboats in Strait of Hormuz

A group of Iranian gunboats approached a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz north of Oman, maritime sources and a security consultancy said on Tuesday.

The Iranian boats ordered the tanker, the Stena Imperative, to stop its engine and prepare to be boarded before it could speed up and continue its voyage, maritime risk management group Vanguard said.

The vessel did not enter Iranian internal territorial waters and was escorted by a US warship, the maritime risk management group said. An American official confirmed it was US flagged.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations earlier said that a group of armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel 16 nautical miles (30 kilometres) north of Oman, without identifying the vessel or the boats.

The agency said it was investigating the incident, which happened in the inbound traffic separation scheme of the Strait of Hormuz.