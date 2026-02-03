Iranian drone destroyed after aggressive approach to US carrier, military says

The US military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said, in an incident first reported by Reuters.

The incident came as diplomats sought to arrange nuclear talks between Iran and the US, and US President Donald Trump warned that with US warships heading towards Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.

Oil futures prices rose more than $1 per barrel after news the drone was shot down.

The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying towards the carrier "with unclear intent" and was shot down by an F-35 US fighter jet, the US military said.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defence and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the US military's Central Command.

Iran's UN mission declined to comment.