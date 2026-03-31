Oil prices volatile on Iran de-escalation reports

Oil prices were volatile on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of US President Donald Trump ending the Iran war against supply shocks from a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major artery for global oil flows.

Brent crude futures for May were up 65 cents, or 0.58 per cent, at $113.43 per barrel at 06:55 GMT in a session that has seen prices swing between a two per cent rise and a one per cent fall. The May contract expires on Tuesday and the more active June contract was at $107.31.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May were up 2 cents, or 0.02 per cent, at $102.90 a barrel after reversing earlier falls to hit their highest since March 9.