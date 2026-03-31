Oil prices volatile on Iran de-escalation reports

Oil prices were volatile on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of US President Donald Trump ending the Iran war against supply shocks from a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major artery for global oil flows.
Brent crude futures for May were up 65 cents, or 0.58 per cent, at $113.43 per barrel at 06:55 GMT in a session that has seen prices swing between a two per cent rise and a one per cent fall. The May contract expires on Tuesday and the more active June contract was at $107.31.
US West Texas Intermediate futures for May were up 2 cents, or 0.02 per cent, at $102.90 a barrel after reversing earlier falls to hit their highest since March 9.
Analysts said prices had briefly reacted to the idea of the war ending, but any meaningful change would not materialise until shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was completely reinstated.
Trump told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, leaving its reopening for a later date, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing administration officials.
The US president had warned that the US would "obliterate" Iran's energy plants and oil wells if Tehran did not reopen the waterway.
Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of global oil supply and large numbers of liquefied natural gas tankers, has pushed Brent futures up 59 per cent so far in March, a record monthly gain, while WTI is up 58 per cent, the biggest jump since May 2020.
For the quarter, Brent is up about 86 per cent and WTI 79 per cent.
"While diplomatic signals remain mixed, the ground reality suggests that uncertainty will persist," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.
"Even in the event of de-escalation, restoring damaged infrastructure will take time, keeping supply tight."
Highlighting the threat to seaborne energy supplies, Kuwait Petroleum Corp on Tuesday said its fully loaded crude oil tanker Al Salmi, capable of carrying up to two million barrels, was struck by an alleged Iranian attack at a Dubai port. Officials also warned of potential oil spills in the area.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists targeted Israel with missiles on Saturday, raising fresh concerns about possible disruption in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the chokepoint linking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for ships moving between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal.
Saudi Arabia has rerouted its gulf crude exports through this passage, with some 4.658 million barrels per day sent to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Kpler data showed, a sharp rise from an average of 770,000 bpd in January and February.
"With the oil market's remaining buffers gradually being consumed, the market's vulnerability to a prolonged closure of (Hormuz) means that we are moving closer to physical oil shortages across a wider geographic scope, and the upward momentum for oil prices is likely to strengthen further," said Lin Ye, a vice president for commodities markets and oil at Rystad Energy.
Meanwhile, US crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen last week, along with distillate and gasoline inventories, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus, Kirsten Donovan)