Kuwait claims Iranian drone struck tanker in Dubai waters

Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported that a Kuwaiti-owned crude tanker was struck and damaged by an Iranian drone while it was anchored in Dubai waters on Monday, March 30.

The attack reportedly damaged an undisclosed portion of the tanker Al Salmi and ignited a fire on board, prompting local authorities in Dubai to deploy emergency response teams.

All 24 of the tanker's crew were safely rescued without injury while the blaze was extinguished by the morning of Tuesday, March 31, according to Dubai officials. However, the resulting damage has raised fears of a possible oil spill.