Kuwait claims Iranian drone struck tanker in Dubai waters

Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported that a Kuwaiti-owned crude tanker was struck and damaged by an Iranian drone while it was anchored in Dubai waters on Monday, March 30.
The attack reportedly damaged an undisclosed portion of the tanker Al Salmi and ignited a fire on board, prompting local authorities in Dubai to deploy emergency response teams.
All 24 of the tanker's crew were safely rescued without injury while the blaze was extinguished by the morning of Tuesday, March 31, according to Dubai officials. However, the resulting damage has raised fears of a possible oil spill.
Lloyd's List Intelligence data revealed that the tanker is owned and operated by a company under Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. KPC confirmed the vessel's identity in a statement published early on Tuesday.
Authorities are continuing to monitor the ship and the surrounding waters.
Iran has not issued any comment in connection with the supposed attack.
Merchant vessels in Middle East waters have been targeted by various attacks following the outbreak of the current hostilities between Iran and the United States.