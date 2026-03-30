Saudi crude exports via Yanbu port approach full capacity

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu crude exports surged to around 4.6 million barrels per day last week, near capacity, as the kingdom reroutes shipments from the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Kpler and LSEG data shows.

Yanbu has maximum capacity to export about five million bpd and is currently the only Saudi port capable of shipping crude to other regions.

Exports in the week beginning March 16 were near four million bpd, according to shipping data.