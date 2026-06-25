Oil prices up following report of cargo vessel attack near Oman

Oil prices edged up about two per cent on Thursday after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, sparking worries about how long it could take for oil flows in the Middle East to return to levels seen before the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Earlier in the session, crude futures fell to their lowest levels since February 27, the day before the war began, as crude shipments through the strait rose to their highest since the start of the war.

Before the war, about 20 per cent of world oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.

Brent futures rose $1.12, or 1.5 per cent, to $74.86 a barrel at 13:40 EDT (17:40 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.22, or 1.7 per cent, to $71.56.