Military escorts help restore Strait of Hormuz oil flows to almost normal levels, US says

Crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are similar to what they were before the start of the Iran war, as tankers exit the key waterway with the help of military escorts, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday.

Wright said some 20 million barrels of crude oil exited the strait in the last 24 hours, amounting to around a fifth of world consumption, and similar to levels in recent days following an initial US-Iran agreement to end the conflict.

"I could say roughly 72 ships in the last 24 hours, and 20 million barrels of oil," Wright told the Reuters Global Energy Forum in New York. "We have normal flows today."