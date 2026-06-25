Suspected attack on cargo ship crossing Hormuz reported near Oman coast

A cargo ship reported a suspected attack as it attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz close to the coast of Oman on Thursday, British navy agency UKMTO said.

The UN's International Maritime Organisation is currently assisting ships escape the Persian Gulf, hundreds of which have been stranded there since the Iran war began at the end of February.

The ship reported being struck on its starboard side by a projectile 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Oman's port of Dahit, the UKMTO said.