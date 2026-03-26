Oil prices tick up amid uncertainty over Middle East ceasefire

Oil rose about two per cent on Thursday, clawing back losses from the previous session on concerns that protracted fighting in the Middle East will further disrupt energy flows.

Brent futures rose $2.08, or 2.03 per cent, to $104.30 a barrel by 06:38 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.93, or 2.14 per cent, at $92.25 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slumped more than two per cent on Wednesday.