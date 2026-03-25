Japan seeks more IEA oil stockpile releases to counter supply gaps

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol for an additional coordinated release of oil stockpiles when they met on Wednesday, as Tokyo seeks to hedge against a prolonged Middle East conflict.

After agreeing to release a record amount of oil stockpiles in coordination with the IEA to cover for the Middle East supply loss, Takaichi on Tuesday said Japan would also open up joint oil stockpiles co-owned by producing nations in the country.

In Australia this week ahead of a Group of Seven meeting, Birol said the IEA is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe about the release of more stockpiles "if necessary," as the Iran war disrupts flows from the Middle East.