Drone attacks and seizures knock out 40 per cent of Russian oil exports

At least 40 per cent of Russia's oil export capacity is at a halt following Ukrainian drone attacks, a disputed attack on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers, according to Reuters calculations based on market data.

The shutdown is the most severe oil supply disruption in the modern history of Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, and has hit Moscow just as oil prices exceeded $100 a barrel due to the Iran war.

Russia's oil output is one of the main sources of revenue for the national budget and is central to the $2.6 trillion economy.