Oil prices tick up after US and Iran trade weekend blows

Oil prices gained more than one per cent on Monday after attacks by the US and Iran underscored the fragility of their interim peace deal, while cautious hopes of a continued recovery in energy shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited gains.

Iranian and US technical teams working on the implementation of an interim peace deal are expected to meet in Doha in the coming days, a source told Reuters on Monday, after the tit-for-tat weekend strikes threatened to derail the accord.

Brent crude futures were up 90 cents, or 1.25 per cent, at $72.89 a barrel by 11:36 EDT (15:37 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.20, or 1.73 per cent, to $70.43.

Brent crude fell 10.6 per cent last week in a third consecutive weekly decline after crude shipments through the strait rose to their highest since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February.