Middle East defies new Hormuz attacks, ramps up tanker loadings

Middle East producers are pushing ahead with loading oil and liquefied natural gas despite fresh ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed strikes between the US and Iran in recent days, shipping data showed.

Energy shipping in the strait slowed after attacks on a container ship on Thursday and an oil tanker on Saturday sparked fresh tit-for-tat strikes, straining Washington and Iran's interim peace deal.

But on Sunday, a US official said the two countries had agreed to halt recent hostilities and renew talks over the strategically important waterway.

On Monday, a fourth very large crude carrier, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was seen loading at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura terminal, LSEG data showed, even after a helicopter belonging to the company crashed on Sunday, killing 14 people.