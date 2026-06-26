Saudi Aramco rejoins the oil rush with Ras Tanura export restart

Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Persian Gulf after a near four-month halt, shipping data showed, as the world's biggest oil exporter joined a rush to move cargoes amid industry hopes of a return to normal.

The Saudi oil loadings come even though a ship belonging to Taiwan's Evergreen Marine was hit by an unknown object in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Middle Eastern producers had been ramping up oil and gas output and exports in the lead-up to the interim deal between the United States and Iran to halt the war and reopen the strait where a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies used to pass.