Oil prices spike as Russian port halts exports after drone strike

Oil prices rose more than two per cent on Friday as Russia’s port of Novorossiisk halted oil exports following a Ukrainian drone attack that hit an oil depot in the Russian energy hub, stoking supply concerns.

Brent crude futures were up $1.43, or 2.27 per cent, at $64.44 a barrel by 11:00 EDT (16:00 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.54, or 2.62 per cent, to $60.23 a barrel.