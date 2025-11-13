JPMorgan says vast volume of Russian oil is stuck in tankers

Around 1.4 million barrels per day of Russian oil, or almost a third of the country’s seaborne exporting potential, remain in tankers as unloading slows due to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, JPMorgan said on Thursday.

The US set a November 21 deadline to wind down all dealings with Rosneft and Lukoil, in the first direct sanctions imposed on Russia by President Donald Trump since the start of his second term.