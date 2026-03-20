Oil prices slide as US and allies move to unchoke Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices fell on Friday as leading European nations and Japan offered to join efforts to secure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the US outlined moves to boost oil supply.

Looking to curb soaring oil prices, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may soon remove sanctions from Iranian oil stranded on tankers, and said a further release of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve was possible.

Brent futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $108.26 a barrel at 07:30 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 87 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $95.27.