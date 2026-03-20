European nations, Japan, and Canada issue joint statement on Strait of Hormuz

Leading European nations, Japan and Canada issued a joint statement on Thursday saying they were ready to join appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and would take steps to stabilise energy markets.

This is the full text of the statement from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada:

"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.