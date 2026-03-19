FEATURE | Trump says Israel will not repeat strikes on Iran gas field, if it doesn't retaliate

US President Donald Trump said an angry Israel had "violently lashed out" and attacked Iran's major gas field, a significant escalation in the US-Israeli war, but said Israel would not make further such attacks unless Iran retaliated.

Wednesday's attack on the huge South Pars gas field drove oil prices higher and prompted a threat by Iran to attack oil and gas targets across the gulf, while it fired missiles at Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The escalation heightens the unprecedented disruption of global energy supplies that has raised the political stakes for Trump, who joined Israel in attacking Iran nearly three weeks ago.

State oil giant QatarEnergy reported "extensive damage" after Iranian missiles hit the Ras Laffan Industrial City that processes about a fifth of global gas supply.