Oil prices slide as markets anticipate restored Strait of Hormuz shipping

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on revived expectations of a de-escalation in Iran war hostilities that could restore shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and oil flows in the Middle East.

However, losses were capped by a maritime embargo declared by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi ports and vessels, heightening risks to Red Sea shipping. Brent crude futures were down 60 cents, or 0.76 per cent, at $78.76 a barrel by 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures fell $1.19, or 1.57 per cent, to $74.58.

US President Donald Trump said there was an "all-day negotiation" on Tuesday with Iran, characterising the talks positively while also threatening to hit Iran "really hard" if a deal with Tehran was not reached. Tehran denied that peace talks were under way.