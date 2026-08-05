China unexpectedly eases refined fuel export limits in August

China has further relaxed limits on refined fuel exports for a second month in August, five industry sources said on Wednesday, an unexpected move that facilitates the return of flows to pre-war levels.

Beijing on Tuesday granted refiners temporary approval to ship 2.7 million tonnes to destinations excluding Hong Kong and Macau this month, the sources said.

China, the world's largest oil importer, slashed fuel exports from March through June to protect domestic supplies after the Iran war disrupted crude flows and forced a sharp cut in imports.