Drone strikes leave Kazakh crude pipeline stranded without tankers

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has repeatedly suspended operations this week because of safety concerns and a lack of tankers, numerous trading sources said, as the main export route for Kazakh crude oil struggles to recover from drone attacks.

Loadings from the pipeline, which carries about 1.8 per cent of global oil supply from Kazakhstan to Russia's Black Sea coast, have been disrupted since the middle of last month, adding to the supply outages linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

So far this week, the pipeline has been only briefly reopened and was closed on Wednesday, the sources said.