Oil prices shoot up as US-Iran friction derails peace hopes

Oil prices rose more than three per cent on Tuesday as stark differences between the US and Iran over a proposal to end the war in the Middle East raised concerns that supply disruptions upending the global oil market are likely to be prolonged.

Brent crude futures gained $3.10, or 2.97 per cent, to $107.31 a barrel by 14:01 ET (18:01 GMT), and US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $3.56, or 3.63 per cent, at $101.63. Both benchmarks climbed nearly three per cent on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that ceasefire talks with Iran were on "life support," pointing to disagreements over Tehran's demands of a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the removal of a US naval blockade, the resumption of Iranian oil sales and compensation for war damage.

Iran also emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows. "Markets are doubting that a peace deal is within reach," StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said.